TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 2.2% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $158.43 million and $11.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00051585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000959 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,264,809 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,678,410 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

