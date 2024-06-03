TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Reaches $10.82 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $159.19 million and $10.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00050639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,262,756 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,675,757 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.