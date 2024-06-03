TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

CB stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.81. 351,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

