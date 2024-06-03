TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.79. 234,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

