TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.28. 506,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

