TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 355 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

