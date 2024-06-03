TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDFree Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PID traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,949. The company has a market capitalization of $903.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

