TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PID traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,949. The company has a market capitalization of $903.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

