TFG Advisers LLC Sells 242 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,831,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,295,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.95. 1,218,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,811. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.