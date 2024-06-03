The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,007 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $158,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $19,682,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 803.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

