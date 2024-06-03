The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BSX opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 316.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 218,573 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $100,113,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.