TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.90.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $417.95 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a one year low of $199.31 and a one year high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

