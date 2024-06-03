Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Increases Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.2223 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSGTY remained flat at $36.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $46.17.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
