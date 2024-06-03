UBS Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $235.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

