UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

PATH stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

