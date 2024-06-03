UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

