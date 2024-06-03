UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.