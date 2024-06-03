UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. UiPath has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

