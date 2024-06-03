Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $498.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 59.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,023,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

