Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.78 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $189.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $9.63 or 0.00013868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00119756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,930,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

