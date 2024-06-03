United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

UMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,874. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

