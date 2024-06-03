V.F. (NYSE:VFC) and China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Head to Head Review

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) and China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares V.F. and China Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. -9.27% 13.14% 2.22% China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for V.F. and China Industrial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. 2 13 1 0 1.94 China Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

V.F. currently has a consensus price target of $13.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given V.F.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe V.F. is more favorable than China Industrial Group.

86.8% of V.F. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of V.F. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares V.F. and China Industrial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. $10.45 billion 0.49 -$968.88 million ($2.50) -5.31 China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Industrial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V.F..

Summary

V.F. beats China Industrial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers High performance outdoor apparel, footwear, equipment, accessories; outdoor, adventure-inspired lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories; performance merino wool and other natural fibers-based apparel and accessories; performance-based footwear; and high performance apparel and accessories based on natural fibers under the The North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra brands. It also offers youth culture/action sports-inspired and streetwear apparel, footwear, and accessories; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and accessories; outdoor-inspired apparel, footwear, and accessories; and backpacks and luggage under the Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, and JanSport brands. In addition, the company provides work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear; and protective work footwear under the Dickies, and Timberland PRO brands. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, independently-operated partnership stores, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About China Industrial Group

China Industrial Group, Inc. through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

