Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $173,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

