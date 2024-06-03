Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 593,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

