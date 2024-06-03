Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VO stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.26. 332,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,800. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

