Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

