Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Coco Enterprises LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.25. 3,027,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.68. The firm has a market cap of $437.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

