Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 129,545 shares.The stock last traded at $314.48 and had previously closed at $312.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.86 and its 200 day moving average is $288.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.