Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.25. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.36 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

