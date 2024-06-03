Velas (VLX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $848,277.28 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00050349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,597,351,366 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

