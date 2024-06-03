Verge Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.15 million and $5.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,998.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.00674014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00120203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00041344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00225168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00062794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00088828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

