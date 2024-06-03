Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.