Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
