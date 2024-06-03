VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 129,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 110,912 shares.The stock last traded at $81.86 and had previously closed at $81.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSEC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

