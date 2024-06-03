Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 10.9% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00007286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $141.58 million and $18.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.95 or 0.99843285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00110420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.73174693 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $11,619,142.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.