Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.31 and last traded at $65.32. 3,015,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,461,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.