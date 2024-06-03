Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $72.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HCC opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.