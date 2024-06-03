Wells Fargo & Company Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $120.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NetApp by 303.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

