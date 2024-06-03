Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $48.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 980,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.