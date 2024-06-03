Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

WWD opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19. Woodward has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $187.16. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

