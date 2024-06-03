Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0511 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $20.80 million and $23,448.79 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05576165 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $220,643.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

