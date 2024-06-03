Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Down 6% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $584,962.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,107,133 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 277,647,293.39244825 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10165382 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

