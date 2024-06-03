ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

