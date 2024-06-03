ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
