10,000 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. Synopsys makes up 3.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $561.73. 883,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,583. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.65. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

