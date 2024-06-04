1,196 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $4,835,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,321.90. 2,626,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $776.38 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,333.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,222.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.