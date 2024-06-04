138,596 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

