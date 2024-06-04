14,979 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

