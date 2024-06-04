1,510 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $11,882,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

CLX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,498. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

