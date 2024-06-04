1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 6,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,904. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.