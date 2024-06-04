1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,391 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

NXC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.