1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBLD. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,915. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.