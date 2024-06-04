18,624 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 1,123,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,068. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -489.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

